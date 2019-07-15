Appleton Partners Has Boosted Its Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) Position by $561,660; Overbrook Management Stake in Sunopta (STKL) Lowered by $569,613 as Market Value Rose

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in Sunopta Inc (STKL) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp sold 189,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Sunopta Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.19. About 102,304 shares traded. SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) has declined 37.45% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500.

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 2,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,172 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 21,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $219.62. About 212,558 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group Div App Etf (VIG) by 50,466 shares to 3,768 shares, valued at $413,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VWO) by 18,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,248 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $690,326 activity. $199,007 worth of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares were bought by Clendening John S.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12 billion and $465.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 16,390 shares to 501,208 shares, valued at $34.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spx Corp (SPW) by 81,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

