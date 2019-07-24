Appleton Partners Has Boosted Its Lauder Estee Cos Cl A (EL) Stake; As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stock Price Rose, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Lifted by $5.75 Million Its Stake

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (EL) by 128.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 8,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,535 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 6,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $189.53. About 663,218 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 13.85M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,923 are owned by Pinnacle. Linscomb & Williams Inc accumulated 0.05% or 3,286 shares. Coatue Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,409 shares or 0% of the stock. Reilly Fin Advisors Lc holds 390 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 25,955 shares. The Texas-based Bbva Compass Comml Bank has invested 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Whittier Of Nevada has 0.14% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Aviva Public Ltd Liability owns 149,950 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 365,313 shares. The Michigan-based Liberty Inc has invested 0.3% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 367 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Scotland Gp Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 10,286 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs invested in 0% or 96 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc reported 26,148 shares. First Limited Partnership holds 79,559 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. Polcer Gregory sold 46,233 shares worth $7.04M. 98,262 shares valued at $14.96 million were sold by Freda Fabrizio on Thursday, February 7. $5.84M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION. On Wednesday, February 6 Demsey John sold $3.24M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 21,646 shares. Hertzmark Hudis Jane had sold 29,366 shares worth $4.36M. $1.26M worth of stock was sold by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,111 shares to 13,587 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,609 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VEU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,642 shares. Btc Mngmt Inc invested in 173,020 shares. Stillwater Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 253,897 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Llc invested 1.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cardinal Mngmt has invested 2.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Parkside Bancshares invested in 21,381 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Exane Derivatives reported 97,358 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 55,833 are held by Pitcairn Company. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 3.48M shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Colrain Capital Lc holds 3.42% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 54,028 shares. Alexandria Lc stated it has 53,881 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Td Management Ltd Company holds 1,460 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 26,330 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.64% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Montag A & Associates invested in 1.57% or 314,000 shares.