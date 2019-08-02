Appleton Partners Decreased Stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by $588,960 as Valuation Rose; Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Share Value Rose While Churchill Management Has Cut Position

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 12,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 35,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 48,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 13.49M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Welltower; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients Thursday; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO ALREADY FACES MULTIPLE PROBES OVER FAKE ACCOUNTS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Trustmark; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP MANT.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 12/04/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 12; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Churchill Management Corp decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (KO) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp sold 7,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 188,613 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, down from 195,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 7.72 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 17/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 3,022 shares to 23,230 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp Com (NYSE:CSX) by 6,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.26 billion for 9.91 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd Com holds 0.24% or 41,717 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Northeast Consultants holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 25,042 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested in 239,373 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability invested in 0.09% or 39,395 shares. Kiltearn Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 2.21% or 1.61 million shares. Finemark Bancorporation & Tru has 0.15% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 6,847 were reported by Lincoln Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pioneer Trust Bank N A Or reported 74,705 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 9.95M shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. 331,539 were reported by Da Davidson &. Columbia Asset Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Chevy Chase Tru Incorporated stated it has 3.44M shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 841,472 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.32M shares.

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 5,775 shares to 15,630 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.37 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.