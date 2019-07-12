Appleton Partners Decreased Its Intuit Com (INTU) Stake; Par Capital Management Lowered Ehealth (EHTH) Holding By $10.61 Million

Par Capital Management Inc decreased Ehealth Inc (EHTH) stake by 24.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Par Capital Management Inc sold 171,200 shares as Ehealth Inc (EHTH)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Par Capital Management Inc holds 531,142 shares with $33.11M value, down from 702,342 last quarter. Ehealth Inc now has $2.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $93.47. About 471,920 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023

Appleton Partners Inc decreased Intuit Com (INTU) stake by 2.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Appleton Partners Inc sold 1,173 shares as Intuit Com (INTU)’s stock rose 6.37%. The Appleton Partners Inc holds 41,609 shares with $10.88 million value, down from 42,782 last quarter. Intuit Com now has $72.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $278.22. About 1.51 million shares traded or 5.22% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 18/04/2018 – Intuit and Just Energy Launch a Corporate Renewable Energy Program for Texas Residents; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Limited Liability Corp reported 232,927 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0% or 74,837 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Atika Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 93,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 0% stake. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 6,900 shares. American Group stated it has 16,141 shares. Orbimed Ltd has 1.18 million shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Victory Capital holds 0.14% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 40,741 shares. Twin Tree LP holds 0% or 123 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 1.64M shares.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -340.91% negative EPS growth.

Par Capital Management Inc increased Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc stake by 56,300 shares to 756,300 valued at $16.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) stake by 700,000 shares and now owns 2.71M shares. Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) was raised too.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity. Yung Derek N. had bought 2,000 shares worth $110,720.

Among 4 analysts covering eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. eHealth had 11 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, February 21. RBC Capital Markets maintained eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. SunTrust maintained eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by SunTrust.

Appleton Partners Inc increased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A (NYSE:BAM) stake by 10,460 shares to 59,511 valued at $2.78M in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldman Sachs Etf Tr Equity Et stake by 16,845 shares and now owns 457,233 shares. Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit has $285 highest and $212 lowest target. $251.58’s average target is -9.58% below currents $278.22 stock price. Intuit had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. Credit Suisse maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Thursday, February 21. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $255 target. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, April 2. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Monday, February 4 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 25 with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cognios Lc stated it has 5,011 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Pension Ser holds 0.26% or 263,488 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.1% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 1.27 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial Limited Company holds 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 4,460 shares. Pinnacle Prns stated it has 1,294 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Epoch Inv Partners Inc accumulated 22,717 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 14,693 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur Ny. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Hanson Mcclain reported 65 shares stake. Barr E S Comm holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,979 shares. Allstate Corporation owns 12,792 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Limited Partnership has 0.31% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 587,273 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr accumulated 0.23% or 22,110 shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.