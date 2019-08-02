Appleton Partners Decreased Intuit Com (INTU) Stake By $306,153; Tiger Management Has Lowered Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) Stake

Tiger Management Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) stake by 34.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiger Management Llc sold 402,200 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Tiger Management Llc holds 757,800 shares with $76.71 million value, down from 1.16 million last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) now has $361.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $112.94. About 15.13M shares traded or 35.17% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – Chase and Jaguar Land Rover Renew Private Label Agreement; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Net Interest Income $54B-$55B; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Taps Carnegie Mellon Professor for New Artificial Intelligence Role; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon praises Trump’s deregulatory efforts in annual letter; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SEES EQUITY-TRADING STRENGTH CONTINUING; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – AGEAS SA AGES.BR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 46.15 EUROS FROM 45.90 EUROS; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services

Appleton Partners Inc decreased Intuit Com (INTU) stake by 2.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Appleton Partners Inc sold 1,173 shares as Intuit Com (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Appleton Partners Inc holds 41,609 shares with $10.88 million value, down from 42,782 last quarter. Intuit Com now has $72.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $277.96. About 1.27 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Co holds 83,271 shares. Harvey Communications Ltd Liability Company holds 0.37% or 21,506 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Fincl owns 10,652 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Blair William And Company Il accumulated 1.58M shares. The New York-based Estabrook Mgmt has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Summit Fincl Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Redwood Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.69% or 99,000 shares. 78,158 are held by Punch Associates Invest Incorporated. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 14,730 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.41% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 229,346 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd accumulated 34,050 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Systematic Fincl Management Lp reported 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Horizon Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ftb, a Tennessee-based fund reported 116,725 shares.

Appleton Partners Inc increased Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,246 shares to 145,872 valued at $27.71M in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldman Sachs Etf Tr Activebet stake by 41,132 shares and now owns 367,062 shares. Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd D was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David has invested 1.87% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Oppenheimer Asset invested in 7,420 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Natl Asset Management owns 0.07% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 2,127 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 971,330 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru accumulated 7,423 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 277 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The Japan-based Nomura Asset has invested 0.89% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Alps invested in 0.02% or 10,335 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp accumulated 0% or 317 shares. Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 306 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Llc reported 2,432 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 4,566 shares. 4,981 are held by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd. Blair William And Il holds 416,062 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio.

Among 11 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intuit had 21 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Bank of America. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $28000 target in Friday, April 26 report. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, April 12 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 25 with “Equal-Weight”. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 24.