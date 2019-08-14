Appleton Partners Decreased Intuit Com (INTU) Stake by $306,153 as Shares Rose; Fiserv (FISV) Shares Rose While Findlay Park Partners Llp Upped Its Position

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 144.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 2.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 3.85 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.88M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $105.78. About 3.83 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Com (INTU) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 1,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 41,609 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88 million, down from 42,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Intuit Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $279.15. About 959,333 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Intuit Stock Dropped 6% – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Intuit Inc. (INTU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 587,273 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 0.2% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 349,090 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. First Republic Mngmt reported 0.05% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Inc accumulated 0.19% or 1.13M shares. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 18 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na holds 2,525 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na reported 12,190 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 4,826 shares. Contravisory Inv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Company Bank accumulated 0.05% or 16,932 shares. Mai Capital reported 1,076 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Fincl Limited Co, California-based fund reported 20,508 shares. Pittenger Anderson has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Jacobs Comm Ca holds 0.58% or 12,963 shares in its portfolio.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,431 shares to 34,551 shares, valued at $8.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp Com (NYSE:CSX) by 6,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr Activebet.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fiserv (FISV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bluebird, Genmab, GTT, Humana, News Corp, NOV, ONEOK, Symantec, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, FISV – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSP, WDC, KLAC, FISV: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 6, 2019 : GE, DIS, BKS, BABA, ARMK, KO, INTC, MLCO, MSFT, FISV, QQQ, QCOM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 17,686 shares. 9,116 are owned by Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Synovus Financial Corporation holds 0.1% or 71,423 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 2.33M shares or 0.45% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 382,906 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ks reported 278,289 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree has 0.15% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Jag Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.42% or 29,346 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Toth Finance Advisory accumulated 136,641 shares or 2.82% of the stock. Whitebox Advsrs Llc invested in 0.32% or 119,751 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Leavell Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.04% or 4,080 shares.