Appleton Partners Decreased Citigroup Com New (C) Position by $439,704; Market Value Rose; Cbs New (CBS) Holder At Bancorp Increased Its Holding

At Bancorp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 49.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. At Bancorp bought 10,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 32,934 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 22,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. At Bancorp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 5.10 million shares traded or 73.89% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 17/05/2018 – S&P PLACED CBS CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 22/05/2018 – CBS CORP – NAI’S BYLAW AMENDMENTS CANNOT BECOME EFFECTIVE UNDER CONTROLLING FEDERAL LAW AND SEC RULES UNTIL 20 DAYS EVEN IF THEY WERE VALID; 14/05/2018 – Dealbook: CBS Sues Redstones in Move to Block Viacom Merger: DealBook Briefing; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 16/05/2018 – The showdown comes as the Redstones were seeking to merge CBS and Viacom; 04/04/2018 – CNBC: A below-market bid for Viacom by CBS was immediately rejected, sources say; 14/05/2018 – NEW: CBS & Viacom had agreed on share ratio for merger deal before lawsuit; 16/05/2018 – CBS Attempting to Block Viacom Merger (Video); 02/04/2018 – @CNBC Update: CBS plans to make an all-stock bid to buy Viacom that’s below its market value, sources close to the situation told CNBC

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (C) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 7,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 32,863 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 39,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – REG-Citibank FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 27/04/2018 – Cboe, market makers targeted in VIX manipulation lawsuit; 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 26/03/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Applauds Citigroup’s Leadership on U.S. Commercial Firearms Policy; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 20/04/2018 – Yorktown selling Egypt oil business Merlon; 15/03/2018 – Some Citi customers can now check their bank account balances through Facebook; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018

At Bancorp, which manages about $822.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7,908 shares to 10,520 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,229 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.03% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Harvey Mngmt has 2.77% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 121,358 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd holds 0.03% or 7,431 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 131,866 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 63,577 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 16,124 shares. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Kentucky-based Farmers Bank has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 664,100 shares. 13,917 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt has 52,246 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hawkeye Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 296,600 shares or 21% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 86,837 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 3.56 million shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of America Corporation De invested in 0.4% or 41.12 million shares. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 5,612 shares. Wasatch Advisors holds 0.05% or 71,747 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Com holds 71,750 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). At Comml Bank reported 0.31% stake. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.5% or 1.54M shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,563 shares. Asset accumulated 7,755 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) accumulated 45 shares. Savant Cap has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Blackrock Inc reported 161.72M shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 1,269 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund accumulated 46,753 shares.

