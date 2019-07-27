Appleton Partners Cut Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Hgk Asset Management Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $314,496

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 1,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,108 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43M, down from 40,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 21/05/2018 – GOOGLE COULD FACE $4.3 BILLION CLAIM IN U.K. IPHONE PRIVACY CASE – BLOOMBERG; 13/04/2018 – Apple Clouds ASML Earnings Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – UNITED STATES CELLULAR CORP – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER IPAD STARTING MARCH 30 IN U.S. CELLULAR STORES AND AT USCELLULAR.COM; 10/05/2018 – ? Apple scraps Irish data […]; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 12,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 48,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55M shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO QTRLY PRELIMINARY AVERAGE LOANS OF $951.0 BLN, DOWN $12.6 BLN, OR 1 PERCENT; 11/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS DURACELL BUSINESS SHOULD BE EARNING MORE MONEY; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Deserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: Don’t Get Smug About Wells Fargo Troubles — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over abuses in its auto and mortgage loan units; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $191M, EST. $729.4M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,495 were accumulated by Guardian Cap Advsr Limited Partnership. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 47,877 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has 230,799 shares. Capstone Investment Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 3.74M shares or 2.66% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr invested in 1.66% or 109,479 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,818 shares. Jefferies Ltd Llc reported 2,468 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh has invested 3.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weik Capital accumulated 0.69% or 7,400 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price reported 52,472 shares or 3.63% of all its holdings. Loews owns 1,300 shares. 284,001 were accumulated by Washington Tru. Ima Wealth Inc holds 17,479 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 7.02% or 304,455 shares.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 56,055 shares to 63,548 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Caremark Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 10,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brand (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $754.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc Com (NYSE:MTN) by 1,588 shares to 6,249 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 3,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kcm Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 480,616 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12.61 million shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership owns 167,106 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Com has invested 1.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Regent Invest Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.14% stake. 99,354 were reported by Cleararc Cap Inc. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Coastline Trust Commerce invested 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Quantum Cap Mngmt accumulated 20,935 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Pictet Comml Bank & Tru Limited invested in 2.57% or 121,490 shares. Basswood Management Ltd stated it has 4.43% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.78% or 117,273 shares in its portfolio. Shayne & Company Ltd Llc reported 2.17% stake. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 209,467 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.55% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).