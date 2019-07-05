Appleton Partners Cut By $588,960 Its Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Position; Howard Capital Management Raised By $911,820 Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding

Appleton Partners Inc decreased Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) stake by 25.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Appleton Partners Inc sold 12,270 shares as Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Appleton Partners Inc holds 35,814 shares with $1.73 million value, down from 48,084 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New Com now has $214.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Dismisses Bankers in Struggling Muni-Bond Division; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – PRELIM. RESULTS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB AND OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS REGARDING COMPLIANCE RISK MANAGEMENT PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Defends Wells Fargo Stake — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of May 9 (Table); 08/05/2018 – Adient at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/03/2018 – Wells Fargo: It’s time to buy into the sell-off despite trade, rate fears (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO POSSIBLE LEGAL LOSSES FALL FROM $2.7B AT YEAR-END

Howard Capital Management increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 5.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Howard Capital Management acquired 5,010 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock declined 2.02%. The Howard Capital Management holds 90,823 shares with $16.54 million value, up from 85,813 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $48.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $173.45. About 1.24 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Board Approves 8.8% Annual Dividend Increase — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Among 6 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 17 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 1 by Wood. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $48 target in Monday, April 15 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $63 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of WFC in report on Tuesday, May 21 with “Hold” rating. Buckingham Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 to “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21B for 10.27 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo confirms formation of regulatory-focused office – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wells Fargo (WFC) to Raise Dividend to $0.51/Share, Repurchase $23.1B Following CCAR – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Long-Shot Bid for Wells Fargo CEO Gains Steam as Others Pass – Bloomberg” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo to shed private real estate i-banking division – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Research Management reported 0.12% stake. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 40,926 shares. Moreover, Clark Mgmt Group has 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 20,697 shares. Camarda Finance Advisors Ltd Com invested in 691 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 69,089 shares or 0.66% of the stock. Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Vestor Ltd invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Lp owns 0.24% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 24,446 shares. Mirador Cap Partners LP holds 1.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 43,563 shares. Comerica Bancorp invested in 0.42% or 1.10 million shares. Cognios Limited Co, Kansas-based fund reported 27,901 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.5% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 684,003 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.8% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 25.28M shares. Metropolitan Life owns 160,409 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc invested in 1.05% or 28,345 shares.

Appleton Partners Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) stake by 5,473 shares to 98,768 valued at $5.84M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd D stake by 6,220 shares and now owns 63,493 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr Intl Eqty (SCHF) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Raytheon had 9 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 24. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Vertical Research has “Hold” rating and $20300 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, January 14. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Monday, June 10. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $21800 target. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap Mgmt invested 0.49% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Northstar Group holds 0.34% or 4,132 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Invest reported 0.07% stake. Cim Invest Mangement stated it has 3,306 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 0.13% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Wedgewood Investors Pa accumulated 0.97% or 3,435 shares. Howe & Rusling has invested 2.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cleararc reported 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The New York-based Prelude Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 313,044 shares. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has 0.23% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Atria Invs Ltd Liability has 0.21% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 26,897 shares. Oakmont Corp holds 300,276 shares or 7.7% of its portfolio. Canal Co holds 65,000 shares. Ww Asset Management invested in 0.2% or 21,046 shares.

Howard Capital Management decreased Iqvia Holdings Inc stake by 2,417 shares to 122,303 valued at $17.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biotechnology Sector Etf (Ibb) (IBB) stake by 4,465 shares and now owns 59,365 shares. Consumer Discretionary Spdr (X (XLY) was reduced too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. The insider Jimenez Frank R sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828. Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84 million worth of stock or 10,023 shares. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon and United Technologies agree to merge – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) on Behalf of Raytheon Shareholders and Encourages Raytheon Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trump voices concerns about RTN-UTX merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.