Appleton Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Lauder Estee Cos Cl A (EL); Citigroup (C) Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Trimmed Stake

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 215,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.17M, down from 2.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.15B market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.37. About 12.87 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Rating To Note Of Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc; 16/05/2018 – CITI AND UBS CLOSE PLACEMENT OF AENA AENA.MC AT TOTAL OF 696.5 MLN EUROS; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/03/2018 – AUSTRIAN INVESTOR RENE BENKO ASKS CITI C.N AND BNP BNPP.PA TO ORGANISE SIGNA SPORTS STOCK MARKET LISTING; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to leadership positions on the Board of Directors of STRIVE International; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CO’S BASEL lll TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTIONS; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-World Economic Forum leads creation of fintech cyber security consortium; 28/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 9.4% in 2018, Citi Leads

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (EL) by 128.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 8,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 14,535 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, up from 6,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $178.98. About 1.99 million shares traded or 49.54% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.96 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Limited Company has 0.36% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pictet Bank And Limited reported 0.51% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com reported 103,765 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 45,606 shares. Cidel Asset Management holds 20,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Clough Cap Ptnrs Lp reported 823,843 shares stake. Academy Cap Mgmt Tx invested 7.29% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sterneck Ltd Liability Corporation holds 18,038 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank has invested 0.77% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Avalon Advisors Lc reported 12,023 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Putnam Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.36% or 9.42 million shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) has invested 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). D L Carlson Group holds 1.29% or 70,975 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Capital Mgmt has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 100 shares.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 236,810 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $165.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 49,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 533,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww has 275,056 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Geode Mngmt Limited Company reported 3.09 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru LP holds 1.42% or 264,260 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 0.55% or 43,378 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited holds 487,897 shares. Covington Mngmt stated it has 710 shares. Alley Ltd Co has 21,708 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs owns 1,562 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Service Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 87 shares. Riverhead Management Limited invested in 0.11% or 16,474 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc owns 2,158 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 119,325 shares. Piedmont Inv holds 0.13% or 19,093 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 17,016 shares.