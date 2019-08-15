Appleton Partners Boosted Position in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) as Stock Price Declined; Commerce Bank Position In Nasdaq (NDAQ) Was Has Raised

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 5,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 98,768 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, up from 93,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 3.10M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 16,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 405,276 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.46 million, up from 388,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $96.96. About 89,016 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 22/03/2018 – KSM Leveraged Nasdaq 100 PRx3 Monthly 6Da Goes Below 50-D-MA; 18/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 14.04 Points (0.19%); 20/03/2018 – KCAP Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Distribution; 20/04/2018 – Greenkraft sees high demand for its natural gas heavy duty trucks; 25/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT ITRM.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 27/03/2018 – Aura Minerals Announces 2017 YE Financial and Operating Results; 24/05/2018 – The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures pointed to a lower start to the session for their respective markets; 31/05/2018 – TriPoint Global Equities/BANQ’s CEO, Mark Elenowitz to be a Featured Panelist at the DealFlow Events Reg A Conference June 12, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Nasdaq Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 20/03/2018 – Jason Industries, Inc. to Participate in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Investor Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Management accumulated 0% or 137 shares. Three Peaks Ltd invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Fjarde Ap invested 0.04% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Chevy Chase Tru Inc reported 347,032 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 19,120 were accumulated by Tributary Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Meeder Asset holds 0% or 230 shares. Greenwich Management holds 21,850 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust owns 11,218 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Com accumulated 91,751 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mngmt owns 0% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 26,525 shares. 2,398 are owned by Raymond James Tru Na. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 0% stake. Leavell Investment owns 11,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 6,770 shares.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 138,706 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $62.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1,979 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,159 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 60,667 were accumulated by Hudock Cap Group Ltd Liability Com. Stifel Fincl reported 4.36M shares. Atria Investments Ltd holds 137,070 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Llc owns 0.13% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,297 shares. Moreover, Mirador Cap Partners LP has 1.67% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 51,928 shares. 5,710 were reported by Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd. Moors Cabot has 419,334 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 52,024 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual invested in 1.26% or 170,565 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability reported 30,305 shares. Stonehearth Cap Llc invested in 7,628 shares. Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Company owns 5,555 shares. 24,868 were reported by Green Square Cap Ltd Company. Farmers And Merchants Invests, a Nebraska-based fund reported 297,878 shares.