Apple (Put) (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Nomura Holdings Has Raised Stake; Ubs Oconnor Continues to Hold Stake in Netflix (Put) (NFLX)

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Netflix (Put) (NFLX) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company's stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $838.00M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Netflix (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $288.84. About 1.87M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 216.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 215,500 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 315,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.08 million, up from 99,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $213.23. About 6.76 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq" on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Technology Sector Update for 09/03/2019: MAMS, PHUN, RESN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq" published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Why Apple Stock Surged Today – Nasdaq" on August 13, 2019.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 32,300 shares to 22,700 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 246,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,471 shares, and cut its stake in Cars.Com Inc (Call).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beasley (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 66,733 shares to 73,905 shares, valued at $294.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Docusign by 31,903 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,500 shares, and cut its stake in Charah S.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Netflix (NFLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "SPY, BRK.B, NFLX, AMGN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq" published on August 30, 2019.

