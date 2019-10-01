Apple (Put) (AAPL) Shareholder Shelton Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; As Visa (V) Market Value Rose, Weatherly Asset Management Has Increased by $619,686 Its Position

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 39,266 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82M, up from 35,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $173.99. About 2.13 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,700 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, down from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $226.7. About 13.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 30/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Singtel to offer Apple Music without mobile data constraints; 23/04/2018 – EU launches in-depth probe into Apple’s purchase of Shazam; 27/04/2018 – Watch Steve Jobs passionately defend his commitment to Apple in 1997; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $501.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,813 shares to 52,363 shares, valued at $10.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,753 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Smithfield Company has 0.25% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bridges Investment Mgmt holds 2.3% or 345,337 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 2.78% or 301,400 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Calamos Advsr Llc has invested 1.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP reported 2,836 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Dodge & Cox accumulated 0% or 3,600 shares. Atlanta Capital Management L L C accumulated 1.56M shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh stated it has 124,531 shares or 3.96% of all its holdings. Westover Cap Limited Liability stated it has 0.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 44,598 were reported by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 335,002 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. 807,062 are owned by Suntrust Banks. 13,571 are held by Next Financial Gru. Halsey Associate Ct has 5.07% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 41,000 shares. 25,011 are held by Fcg Advsr Ltd. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 686,762 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 1.43M shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Gluskin Sheff & Assocs holds 0.03% or 2,925 shares in its portfolio. Vident Advisory accumulated 9,132 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bridgecreek Management Limited invested 3.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Susquehanna Int Group Llp owns 2.25 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Co has 2.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Verity And Verity Limited Liability Corporation has 2.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rdl Finance Incorporated stated it has 2.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Altfest L J & Company reported 17,468 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corp holds 304,732 shares or 2.61% of its portfolio. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation holds 1,770 shares. Force Cap Mgmt accumulated 9,567 shares.

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 93,621 shares to 108,517 shares, valued at $13.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 30,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.