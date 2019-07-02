Apple (Put) (AAPL) Shareholder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Trimmed Holding; Camden Asset Management LP Lifted Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake by $18.21 Million; Stock Rose

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 46.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 19,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 41,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $202.58. About 14.42M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access, citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in southern India; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 01/05/2018 – R.I.P., for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by phone worries; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37M, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $207.57. About 1.19 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 24/05/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 71% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.89 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Holding invested in 172,200 shares or 0.14% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Webster National Bank & Trust N A has invested 2.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 3.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Klingenstein Fields And Co Ltd Liability Com owns 0.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,600 shares. Usca Ria Llc owns 63,511 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 2.43M shares. First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division reported 100,931 shares. Da Davidson And holds 469,028 shares. Glynn Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 8,400 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Com owns 4,372 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. City Hldg invested in 2.26% or 42,271 shares. Ironwood Finance Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Strategic Wealth Advsr Group holds 3.3% or 204,791 shares. Indiana Trust Investment Management owns 2.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 26,086 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 12,843 shares to 18,273 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 27,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fd (EDV).

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65B and $3.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 868,425 shares to 2.91 million shares, valued at $154.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii Vi Inc (Prn) by 4.88M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn).