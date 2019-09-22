Apple (Put) (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Maplelane Capital Raised Stake; Lincoln Capital Boosted Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 63.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 4,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 10,560 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 6,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $126.97. About 3.06 million shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – MARGIN PRESSURE CAUSED TO REDUCE COMMISSION RATES FOR MOST GROUP INTERMEDIARIES IN NORTH AMERICA TO 7% FROM 10%; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale; 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS QUITE OPTIMISTIC THAT HOME SHARING IN LONDON WILL GO WELL, IF IT DOES, WILL LOOK AT EXTENDING THAT TO OTHER CITIES – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 02/04/2018 – COMMONWEALTH HOTELS BUY TWO ADDED MARRIOTT BRAND HOTELS; 05/03/2018 Solaz, a Luxury Collection Resort, Los Cabos Slated to Open in June; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $5.01B, EST. $5.76B

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.88M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Vehicle Tracking Solutions® Releases Enhanced Silent Passenger® Apple iOS App; 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 115,001 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $51.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 195,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) (NYSE:WWE).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Now More Than Ever, AAPL Stock Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) embarks on EU court battle over 13-bn-euro tax bill – Live Trading News” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 44,381 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap stated it has 65,495 shares. Albion Fincl Gru Ut reported 2.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boltwood Capital Mgmt owns 16,656 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 3.33% stake. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh has 2.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sns Group Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 2.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 65,555 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc owns 8,764 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 4.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 142,181 shares. Peak Asset Llc, Colorado-based fund reported 61,497 shares. Atlas Browninc has invested 2.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sg Americas Ltd Liability reported 646,559 shares stake. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 7.91M shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 60,150 shares. The Texas-based B And T Cap Dba Alpha Cap has invested 1.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marriott International (MAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MAR, ABT, NSC – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chinese trespasser at Mar-a-Lago worried staff by filming, Florida jury hears – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Using Machine Intelligence to Combat Market Abuse – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “October 11th Options Now Available For Marriott International (MAR) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited holds 0.21% or 34,467 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Hsbc Pcl reported 213,303 shares stake. Ledyard Bancorp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 9,273 shares. Windward Capital Ca holds 140,842 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv holds 132,097 shares. Alta Cap Ltd owns 3,303 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Burke Herbert Bank Trust stated it has 3,127 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 176,682 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Donaldson Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Ionic Capital Management Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 880,444 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp holds 2,081 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 40,794 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 10,458 shares.

Lincoln Capital Llc, which manages about $168.21M and $223.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21,926 shares to 88,822 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.