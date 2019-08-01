Apple (Put) (AAPL) Holding Boosted by Granite Point Capital Management Lp; As Yum! Brands (YUM) Stock Price Rose, Comerica Bank Decreased Its Stake

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 461.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 164,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.99M, up from 35,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $207.88. About 35.62M shares traded or 31.90% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Mac Rumors: `Everything Apple Announced at Today’s Educational Event in Under Three Minutes’; 01/05/2018 – APPLE TO PROVIDE ANOTHER UPDATE ON CAPITAL RETURNS IN A YEAR; 24/04/2018 – “In 2H18, iPhones could put pricing pressure on RF [radio frequency] suppliers as Apple moves toward lower-end LCD phones with a higher BOM [build of materials],” the firm’s analyst writes; 04/05/2018 – 05/02 The Cable – Fed, Euro & Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Net $13.82B; 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Greater China Rev $13.02B; 02/05/2018 – Apple gave revenue guidance for the current quarter of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, well above the midpoint of $51.61 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus; 26/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Apple now has more Chinese suppliers than ever before, as Chief Executive Tim Cook made his fourth public appearance in the country in a year to co-host a government development forum in Beijing that ended Monday; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 44.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 68,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 86,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67 million, down from 155,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.97% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $116.99. About 1.87 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $4.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Mny Express In by 61,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc.

