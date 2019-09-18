Apple (Put) (AAPL) Holder Ulysses Management Raised Its Stake; Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder Northstar Group Has Trimmed Position

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 42,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.90M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $996.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $220.42. About 16.22M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s advice to his younger self: ‘The joy is in the journey’:; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 08/03/2018 – In the past, some artists have made a connection between Apple’s wealth and its efforts (or lack thereof) to pay musicians; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: SERVICES MOMENTUM REMAINS ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’; 06/04/2018 – Apple Could Hit $1 Trillion Valuation With Curved iPhone — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video)

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 11.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 2,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 17,358 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94 million, down from 19,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $166.27. About 757,045 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.11 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,933 shares stake. Bragg Finance reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Ohio-based Bowling Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 7,271 are held by Anderson Hoagland Com. Chemung Canal Trust has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated has 0.92% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 17,394 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Associates has 0.18% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 46,596 shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 404,141 shares. Sirios Capital LP has invested 2.66% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.32% or 148,813 shares. 9,173 are owned by Highland Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.45% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 72,845 shares. Oregon-based Ims Mgmt has invested 0.33% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 68,863 were accumulated by Forbes J M Comm Limited Liability Partnership.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $236.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn) by 25,100 shares to 66,300 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beech Hill Advisors Incorporated has 3.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Motco has 66,266 shares. Bailard holds 2.1% or 173,549 shares in its portfolio. Montgomery Inv Mgmt holds 17,700 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Mechanics Bancorporation Tru Department reported 2.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Independent Franchise Prtnrs Llp owns 3.13M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 160,563 shares. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd has 3.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,000 shares. Stanley has invested 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Edgemoor Investment Advisors reported 193,572 shares or 4.84% of all its holdings. Noven Financial Inc stated it has 0.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lord Abbett & Lc owns 0.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 785,052 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,650 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Lc reported 120,697 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Llc holds 3.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 75,944 shares.