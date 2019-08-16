Apple (Put) (AAPL) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position; Metlife (Call) (MET) Shareholder Two Sigma Securities Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.16 Million as Valuation Rose

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in Metlife Inc (Call) (MET) by 74.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 51,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The hedge fund held 120,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, up from 69,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Metlife Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.73. About 7.15M shares traded or 51.09% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 16/05/2018 – METLIFE INC – BILL O’DONNELL HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) FOR U.S., SUCCEEDING MARLENE DEBEL; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Career Agency Portal Benefits Existing and Prospective Career Agents in Asia; 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.42-SHR, FROM $0.40, EST. $0.40; 01/05/2018 – MetLife CFO Hele to Depart as Insurer Grapples With Missteps; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Cuts Compensation for CEO, CFO in Year Beset by Snafus; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump’s bank watchdog bought financial stocks up until taking office; 24/04/2018 – METLIFE INC MET.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42/SHR

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 461.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 164,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.99M, up from 35,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 27.88M shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 13/03/2018 – Christian Post: MacBooks Specs Rumors: Apple Files Patent for Crumb-Resistant Keyboards; 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required; 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc by 91,198 shares to 423,294 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 28,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,604 shares, and cut its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:UNH) by 21,600 shares to 66,600 shares, valued at $16.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (Call) (NYSE:YUM) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,200 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

