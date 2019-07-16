Apple Ord (AAPL) Shareholder Everence Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $3.87 Million as Shares Rose; Waters (WAT) Stock Price Declined While Westpac Banking Has Cut Position

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Ord (AAPL) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 20,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,670 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27M, down from 106,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 16.95M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, lags forecasts; 10/05/2018 – Will Goodbody: BREAKING: Apple’s announced it will not be proceeding with plans to build an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 10/05/2018 – Wireless Week: Reports Say Apple, Samsung Developing Cordless Headsets for AR, VR; 24/05/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Jury in San Jose awards Apple $539 million from Samsung; says Samsung infringed five patents with; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 20/03/2018 – TECHNOGYM Becomes First Fitness Equipment Manufacturer to Release Apple GymKit

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 71.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westpac Banking Corp sold 43,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,830 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 billion, down from 61,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westpac Banking Corp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $216.62. About 520,622 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – Ohio EPA: Ohio EPA Updates Findings on Sources of Nutrients Impacting Ohio Waters; 18/05/2018 – U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut Grants Nestlé Waters North America’s Motion to Dismiss Poland Spring Lawsuit; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDITIONAL $3 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Rushing to Ruin the Boundary Waters Wilderness; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA LOOKING FOR A PLACE IN VENEZUELAN WATERS TO DO SHIP-TO-SHIP TRANSFERS OF OIL TO ASIAN DESTINATIONS; 15/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill That Would Help Megabanks and Predatory Lenders Escape Accountability; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of; 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters; 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families

Westpac Banking Corp, which manages about $6057.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 10,795 shares to 166,205 shares, valued at $8.86 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 93,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,972 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $27.88 million activity. 2,000 shares were sold by SALICE THOMAS P, worth $463,180. The insider Harrington Michael C sold $5.26M. Another trade for 10,800 shares valued at $2.51 million was made by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5. $673,571 worth of stock was sold by Kelly Terrence P on Monday, January 28. 10,000 shares were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F, worth $2.33M on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, January 25 the insider Kim Francis sold $206,694.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 earnings per share, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.60M for 25.67 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Com reported 943 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na accumulated 578,330 shares. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 253,059 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Com owns 387,476 shares for 3.49% of their portfolio. Fulton Natl Bank Na reported 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1,184 shares stake. Robecosam Ag accumulated 2.11% or 203,097 shares. Geode Management Llc reported 1.13 million shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Invesco Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 171,653 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 15,320 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Magnetar Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 4,055 shares in its portfolio. Adage Prns Group Inc Ltd invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.20 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brady Nonvoting Cl A Ord (NYSE:BRC) by 10,150 shares to 16,390 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Ord (NYSE:AVY) by 2,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Ord (NYSE:DUK).