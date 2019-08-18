Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Electronic Equipment company, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Apple Inc. has 60.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 38.29% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Apple Inc. has 0.07% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 13.81% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Apple Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Inc. 0.00% 51.30% 16.00% Industry Average 31.14% 20.21% 6.17%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Apple Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Inc. N/A 192 18.26 Industry Average 1.40B 4.48B 53.21

Apple Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Apple Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Apple Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Inc. 1 10 17 2.61 Industry Average 1.00 6.00 5.00 2.79

Apple Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $214.57, suggesting a potential upside of 3.91%. The competitors have a potential upside of 118.51%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Apple Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apple Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apple Inc. 2.09% 5.7% 1.2% 28.92% 12.18% 35.06% Industry Average 2.29% 5.09% 6.83% 24.75% 17.92% 24.70%

For the past year Apple Inc. has stronger performance than Apple Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

Apple Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Apple Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 5.75 and has 4.69 Quick Ratio. Apple Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apple Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Apple Inc. has a beta of 1.24 and its 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Apple Inc.’s competitors are 13.91% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Dividends

Apple Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Apple Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Apple Inc.

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players to consumers, small and mid-sized businesses, and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. It offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers. The company also provides iLife, a consumer-oriented digital lifestyle software application suite; iWork, an integrated productivity suite that helps users create, present, and publish documents, presentations, and spreadsheets; and other application software, such as Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro X, and FileMaker Pro. In addition, it offers Apple TV that connects to consumersÂ’ TV and enables them to access digital content directly for streaming high definition video, playing music and games, and viewing photos; Apple Watch, a personal electronic device; and iPod, a line of portable digital music and media players. Further, the company sells Apple-branded and third-party Mac-compatible, and iOS-compatible accessories, such as headphones, displays, storage devices, Beats products, and other connectivity and computing products and supplies. Additionally, it offers iCloud, a cloud service; AppleCare that offers support options for its customers; and Apple Pay, a mobile payment service. The company sells and delivers digital content and applications through the iTunes Store, App Store, Mac App Store, TV App Store, iBooks Store, and Apple Music. It also sells its products through its retail and online stores, and direct sales force, as well as through third-party cellular network carriers, wholesalers, retailers, and value-added resellers. Apple Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.