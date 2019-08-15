Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have been rivals in the REIT – Hotel/Motel for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 16 2.72 N/A 0.88 17.77 Hersha Hospitality Trust 18 1.09 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 4.1% Hersha Hospitality Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. has a beta of 0.83 and its 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hersha Hospitality Trust’s beta is 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. and Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hersha Hospitality Trust 0 2 0 2.00

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 16.28% and an $18 average target price. On the other hand, Hersha Hospitality Trust’s potential upside is 25.94% and its average target price is $18.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Hersha Hospitality Trust seems more appealing than Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.6% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares and 0% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares. 6.1% are Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0.26% 0.38% -3.68% -2.6% -12.23% 10.17% Hersha Hospitality Trust -6.24% -4.93% -17.18% -16.07% -26.46% -10.95%

For the past year Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. has 10.17% stronger performance while Hersha Hospitality Trust has -10.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 7 of the 9 factors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership and operation of mid scale limited service hotels in the Eastern United States. As of June 30, 2005, it owned interests in 35 hotels, including 4 hotels owned through joint ventures in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, Hersha would not be subject to income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.