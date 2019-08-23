Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As REIT – Hotel/Motel company, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. has 60.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 74.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 6.1% of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.35% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0.00% 5.80% 4.10% Industry Average 14.41% 15.34% 4.60%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. N/A 16 17.77 Industry Average 139.46M 967.65M 20.22

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.30 2.57

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $18, suggesting a potential upside of 15.16%. The potential upside of the rivals is 29.86%. Based on the data given earlier, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0.26% 0.38% -3.68% -2.6% -12.23% 10.17% Industry Average 2.20% 5.85% 7.37% 18.47% 5.12% 12.74%

For the past year Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.83 shows that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.14 which is 14.17% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.