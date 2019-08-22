Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) and CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Comparing side by side

Both Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) and CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 16 2.74 N/A 0.88 17.77 CorePoint Lodging Inc. 12 0.60 N/A -4.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. and CorePoint Lodging Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 4.1% CorePoint Lodging Inc. 0.00% -19.8% -10.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. and CorePoint Lodging Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CorePoint Lodging Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 15.46%. On the other hand, CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s potential upside is 22.77% and its consensus price target is $11. The information presented earlier suggests that CorePoint Lodging Inc. looks more robust than Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. and CorePoint Lodging Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.6% and 94.4%. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. 0.26% 0.38% -3.68% -2.6% -12.23% 10.17% CorePoint Lodging Inc. -2.66% -6.61% -6.76% -3.3% -53.08% -4.24%

For the past year Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. has 10.17% stronger performance while CorePoint Lodging Inc. has -4.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors CorePoint Lodging Inc.

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas.