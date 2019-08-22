Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) and CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Comparing side by side

Both Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) and CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.
|16
|2.74
|N/A
|0.88
|17.77
|CorePoint Lodging Inc.
|12
|0.60
|N/A
|-4.32
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. and CorePoint Lodging Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|5.8%
|4.1%
|CorePoint Lodging Inc.
|0.00%
|-19.8%
|-10.8%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. and CorePoint Lodging Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|CorePoint Lodging Inc.
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 15.46%. On the other hand, CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s potential upside is 22.77% and its consensus price target is $11. The information presented earlier suggests that CorePoint Lodging Inc. looks more robust than Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. and CorePoint Lodging Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.6% and 94.4%. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.
|0.26%
|0.38%
|-3.68%
|-2.6%
|-12.23%
|10.17%
|CorePoint Lodging Inc.
|-2.66%
|-6.61%
|-6.76%
|-3.3%
|-53.08%
|-4.24%
For the past year Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. has 10.17% stronger performance while CorePoint Lodging Inc. has -4.24% weaker performance.
Summary
Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors CorePoint Lodging Inc.
CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas.
