Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) Analysts See $0.49 EPS; EMECO HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (EOHDF) Shorts Raised By 26.84%

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to report $0.49 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 3.92% from last quarter’s $0.51 EPS. APLE’s profit would be $109.68 million giving it 8.07 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.’s analysts see 28.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 713,563 shares traded. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) has declined 9.53% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical APLE News: 19/03/2018 – Apple Hospitality REIT Announces April 2018 Distribution and Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 12/03/2018 Dimension Development Named Management Company of the Year by Apple Hospitality REIT for Exceptional Hotel Management in 2017; 07/05/2018 – APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE HOTELS REVPAR GROWTH 0.0% TO 2.0%; 03/05/2018 – APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT BUYS HAMPTON INN & SUITES BY HILTON; 07/05/2018 – Apple Hospitality REIT 1Q Net $42.2M; 07/05/2018 – APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME $198 MLN TO $221 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Apple Hospitality REIT 1Q EPS 18c; 19/04/2018 – Apple Hospitality REIT Announces May 2018 Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Apple Hospitality REIT Sees 2018 Net $198M-Net $221M; 07/05/2018 – APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE HOTELS REVPAR $100.23 VS $99.31

EMECO HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EOHDF) had an increase of 26.84% in short interest. EOHDF’s SI was 354,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 26.84% from 279,400 shares previously. It closed at $1.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Emeco Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOHDF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Emeco Holdings, Ltd. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018.

Emeco Holdings Limited provides heavy earthmoving equipment rental solutions and maintenance services to mining companies and contractors in Australia and Canada. The company has market cap of $531.20 million. The Company’s rental fleet consists of trucks, excavators, dozers, loaders, and graders. It currently has negative earnings.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.54 billion. The Company's portfolio consists of 238 hotels, with more than 30,000 guestrooms, diversified across the Hilton?? and Marriott?? families of brands with locations in urban, high-end suburban and developing markets throughout 34 states. It has a 17.84 P/E ratio.

