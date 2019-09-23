Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019; Luxor Capital Group LP Has Decreased Its Pegasystems (PEGA) Stake

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) is expected to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:APLE) shareholders before Oct 1, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc’s current price of $16.38 translates into 0.61% yield. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc’s dividend has Oct 2, 2019 as record date. Sep 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 2.01M shares traded or 65.33% up from the average. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) has declined 12.23% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical APLE News: 07/05/2018 – APLE SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $437M TO $457M, EST. $450.3M; 07/05/2018 – APPLE HOSPITALITY SEES FY REVPAR 0% TO +2%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APLE); 07/05/2018 – Apple Hospitality REIT 1Q EPS 18c; 07/05/2018 – APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME $198 MLN TO $221 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Apple Hospitality REIT Acquires Hampton Inn & Suites By Hilton Phoenix Downtown; 07/05/2018 – Apple Hospitality REIT 1Q Rev $298.4M; 03/05/2018 – APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT BUYS HAMPTON INN & SUITES BY HILTON; 03/05/2018 – APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $44 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Apple Hospitality REIT Announces April 2018 Distribution and Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) stake by 7.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 220,857 shares as Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Luxor Capital Group Lp holds 2.64 million shares with $188.19M value, down from 2.86 million last quarter. Pegasystems Inc now has $5.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $71.55. About 336,820 shares traded or 21.00% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 12/03/2018 – Pega Receives Industry Awards for its Artificial Intelligence-Powered Customer Engagement Capabilities; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M; 25/05/2018 – Zensar Partners With Pegasystems to Deliver Digital Transformation Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 16/05/2018 – Organizations that Fail to Adopt Agile Business Strategies Report 25 Percent Lower Satisfaction with Performance Across Key Bus

More notable recent Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Cheap Real Estate Stocks With High Dividends Read Full Article – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) And Wondering If The 23% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.67 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 18.87 P/E ratio. The firm invests primarily in the lodging industry.

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold PEGA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 32.24 million shares or 1.10% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited invested in 0.02% or 1.04 million shares. Greenwood Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,286 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Com has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 10,364 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 2,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc invested in 3,874 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Communication LP reported 113,906 shares. Cadian Capital Lp holds 4.73% or 1.47 million shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 8,427 shares. Scout Invests reported 158,247 shares. 4,402 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Luxor Gru Ltd Partnership reported 2.64 million shares stake. Dorsal Cap Management Llc owns 1.18 million shares. Moreover, Rice Hall James And Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has 0.62% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Ranger Invest Mgmt LP holds 4.21% or 867,484 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (Call) (NASDAQ:GLNG) stake by 223,500 shares to 1.55 million valued at $28.64M in 2019Q2. It also upped Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) stake by 413,278 shares and now owns 1.74M shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Pega Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MEDIA ALERT: Pega Founder and CEO Alan Trefler to Address Sibos 2019 Attendees on Achieving Frictionless Payments for Optimal Customer Experience – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Pega Robotic Process Automation Capabilities Recognized on Constellation Research’s Constellation ShortListâ„¢ for the Fourth Consecutive Time – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Survey: Most Businesses Find RPA Effective But Hard To Deploy and Maintain – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MEDIA ALERT: Automotive and Manufacturing Industry Leaders to Reveal Their Digital Transformation Secrets at Customer Engagement Summit Detroit – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.