Apple Computer Com (AAPL) Shareholder Verity Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $2.00 Million; Avalonbay Communities (AVB) Holder Adams Express Company Has Increased Position by $5.20 Million

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (AVB) by 47.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 25,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 79,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.09M, up from 53,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Avalonbay Communities Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $215.33. About 877,013 shares traded or 45.15% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $1.97; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay Sees 2Q FFO $2.15/Shr-FFO $2.21/Shr; 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 220.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 26.32M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Apple Music boss Jimmy Iovine says streaming services need to diversify to stay alive; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone Still Gushes Cash — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS BASED ON CHANNEL CHECKS WITH SUPPLIERS, CURRENT EXPECTATION FOR NEW IPHONES PRODUCTION ABOUT 80-90 MLN UNITS FOR H2; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 11/04/2018 – Apple Taps European Executive to Run Global Music Business; 23/04/2018 – EU launches in-depth probe into Apple’s purchase of Shazam; 20/03/2018 – Apple to buy up to 270 million smartphone panels this year, industry sources say

Investors sentiment is 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 33 investors sold AVB shares while 136 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 139.52 million shares or 12.33% more from 124.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mount Lucas Mgmt LP reported 10,700 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 1,608 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 0.17% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Gulf Intll Bancorp (Uk) reported 32,561 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Raymond James Svcs Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Quantitative Inv Limited Com holds 0.09% or 11,113 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 310 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Duff Phelps Invest reported 578,606 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 191,694 shares. Axa owns 0.2% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 252,008 shares. Eaton Vance, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 873,885 shares. Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0.25% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 161,389 shares. Andra Ap owns 35,100 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 216,474 shares in its portfolio.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 15,200 shares to 137,237 shares, valued at $18.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) by 110,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,900 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. Class A (NYSE:ZTS).

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $100.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 14,725 shares to 37,768 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Del Friscos Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) by 25,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,373 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).