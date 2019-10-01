Apple Computer Com (AAPL) Holder Verity Asset Management Upped Its Stake by $2.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined While National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Has Boosted Position by $1.03 Million

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 120% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 44,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 12.42 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 17/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Blue Whale Re Ltd; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER – IN TRIAL, MOST COMMON ADVERSE EVENTS THAT OCCURRED IN AT LEAST 5 PERCENT OF PATIENTS WERE NAUSEA, HEADACHE, VOMITING, OTHERS; 01/05/2018 – PFE SPLITTING COMPANY UP STILL OFF TABLE FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE; 29/03/2018 – This is really interesting: Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a contender $PFE $IONS -4.4% $ALNY -4.8% AKCA -11.5% @BrittanyMeiling; 15/05/2018 – Biosims are tough: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 220.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $224.79. About 25.28M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion to US could be a big boost for investors #GlobalCFOCouncil; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 23/04/2018 – Apple Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,000 shares to 17,958 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,301 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Girard Prtn Limited has invested 0.7% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ccm Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.69% or 231,495 shares. Principal Group Inc owns 13.45 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Cadence Savings Bank Na invested in 89,759 shares. Renaissance Inv Group Incorporated Ltd Co stated it has 29,420 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mount Vernon Assocs Incorporated Md has 2.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 59,885 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Buckhead Mngmt Ltd Company holds 2.91% or 223,886 shares. Beaumont Prns Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Glenview Fincl Bank Trust Dept invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fincl Advisory Serv Inc has 25,854 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Linscomb & Williams owns 137,460 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability invested in 0.1% or 8,693 shares. Pggm Invs invested in 6.07 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Lafleur & Godfrey Lc has 5.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Allied Advisory Service invested in 2.58% or 376,785 shares. Fiera Capital accumulated 478,731 shares. 46.88M were accumulated by Invesco. Wendell David Assocs Inc has invested 3.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.27% or 7.24M shares in its portfolio. Martin & Tn holds 1.57% or 26,604 shares in its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory accumulated 21,315 shares or 0.94% of the stock. 126,451 were reported by Carret Asset Lc. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Com reported 3.33% stake. California-based Rbo And Ltd Liability has invested 2.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 3,780 are owned by Cidel Asset. Mu Investments Communications has 34,700 shares. Colorado-based Ghp Inv Advisors has invested 1.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt stated it has 143,370 shares.