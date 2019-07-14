Apple Computer (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Stewart & Patten Co Has Increased Holding; Southeastern Asset Management Has Raised Baidu Adr (BIDU) Stake by $41.13 Million as Valuation Declined

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 44.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 250,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 810,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.64 million, up from 559,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 2.56M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will Continue to Serve as Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 08/05/2018 – Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit, sources say; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18/share; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt; 18/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Baidu Trades Actively; 30/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: China’s Baidu Selling Majority Stake in Fintechs; Could Target Insurance

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 2,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,956 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.09 million, up from 87,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – Apple’s Cook Meets With Trump in Oval Office Amid Trade Tensions; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 24/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook called for “calm heads” and more open trade amid rising fears of a trade war between the United States and China; 06/03/2018 – gabriel wildau: Hashtag exclusive: Apple China crypto-Trump Goldman Sachs, say people familiar with the matter. Sexual; 17/04/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Low-Profit Services, Souring on Facebook, Tesla Hits Pause — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at record high as Buffett doubles down on praise for the company; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96 million and $548.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 15,192 shares to 460,217 shares, valued at $25.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Co. Inc. (NYSE:BMS) by 7,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,699 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Capital Ltd accumulated 3.25% or 26,692 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 8.26 million shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. Altfest L J Communications holds 0.89% or 74,474 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Limited Liability reported 8,060 shares stake. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management reported 1,261 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Capital Guardian Tru Company holds 1.99% or 789,567 shares. Johnson Financial Gru Incorporated holds 1.45% or 86,315 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Llc stated it has 3,831 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Macroview Investment Lc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.37% or 179,038 shares. Schwerin Boyle invested in 3.02% or 144,670 shares. Markston International Ltd Company holds 6.94% or 311,653 shares. St Johns Management Ltd Com stated it has 2.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Everett Harris And Ca holds 1.22 million shares. Athena Cap Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C by 1.84M shares to 2.78M shares, valued at $97.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Holding Inc. by 4.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl C.

