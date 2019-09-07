Apple Computer (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Harvey Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Sabre (SABR) Position Has Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 17,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 72,729 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81 million, down from 90,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B; 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt; 01/05/2018 – Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 08/03/2018 – In the past, some artists have made a connection between Apple’s wealth and its efforts (or lack thereof) to pay musicians; 05/03/2018 – Apple Said to Eye High-End Headphone Market (Video); 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 221.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 26,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 38,874 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $832,000, up from 12,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 1.43 million shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/05/2018 – LATAM Airlines Group now fully powered by Sabre’s passenger services system; 17/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1% Position in Sabre; 29/05/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ANGUS BALL SELLING UP TO 45.5M SHRS IN SABRE; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Exits Position in Sabre; 24/05/2018 – Ketchum Wins Seven EMEA SABRE Awards; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 10/04/2018 – Sabre launches new guest-centric solutions on the SynXis Enterprise Platform; 08/03/2018 – SABRE SIGNS L-T DISTRIBUTION PACT W/ MEXICO’S INTERJET; 16/05/2018 – Sabre at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.52B for 18.84 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 13,370 shares to 30,270 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,081 shares to 71,551 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 16,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,127 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH).

