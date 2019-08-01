Apple Computer (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Grimes & Company Has Raised Its Position; United Technologies Com (UTX) Holder First Merchants Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Declined

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 9,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 123,685 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.49 million, up from 114,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $982.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.84 during the last trading session, reaching $216.88. About 20.25 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Is Warren Buffett’s Apple bet a value trap?; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS TARGET REV GROWTH OF 25-35 PCT; GROSS MARINS OF 30-35 PCT; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 6.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 4,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 61,217 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 65,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.33. About 991,170 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdrs (SPY) by 21,682 shares to 14,521 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp by 11,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,807 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Doubleline Total Return.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. Dumais Michael R had sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15M on Wednesday, January 30. $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Russell Mid Cap Index Ishares Etf (IWR) by 19,258 shares to 100,099 shares, valued at $5.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Cl A Com by 317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Adr (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.83 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

