Apple Computer (AAPL) Valuation Rose While Baldwin Investment Management Lowered Holding; Fiera Capital Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Boosted as Valuation Rose

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $213.64. About 13.19M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holding by Most Since at Least ’08 (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Apple goes back to school with new iPad aimed at educators; 25/04/2018 – Trump and Apple CEO Cook meet at White House with trade the focus; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple warns employees to stop leaking information to media- Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019; 25/05/2018 – Apple to Close Atlantic City Store, Cutting 52 Employees; 25/04/2018 – Trump, Apple CEO to meet as U.S.-China trade row roils tech sector; 08/03/2018 – The company has said it will invest more heavily in content and marketing in the coming year, as it faces increasing pressure from relative newcomers in streaming, Apple, Amazon and Hulu; 29/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity:

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 5.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 154,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2.98 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743.17M, up from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $6.5 during the last trading session, reaching $264.21. About 797,177 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Georgia Qlty Mun Inc (NKG) by 50,592 shares to 143,580 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 33,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,747 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 31,984 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 0.27% stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Leavell Mgmt accumulated 13,391 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has 76,453 shares for 2.95% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc holds 25,151 shares. Texas-based Ycg has invested 0.26% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Godshalk Welsh Mngmt holds 4,235 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has 85,323 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Moreover, Connable Office Inc has 0.62% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Alta Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 2.84% or 192,994 shares. Donaldson Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 806 shares. State Street owns 11.44 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Albert D Mason has invested 0.92% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fairview Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 8,797 shares in its portfolio.

