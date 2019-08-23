Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Rose While Baldwin Investment Management Decreased Its Holding; Viking Fund Management Lowered Its Pioneer Natural (PXD) Holding by $9.27 Million as Stock Value Declined

Viking Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural (PXD) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14 million, down from 121,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 813,639 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video)

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $917.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $9.33 during the last trading session, reaching $203.13. About 35.98M shares traded or 37.21% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 01/04/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city:; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 22/05/2018 – PARKERVISION – CLAIM CONSTRUCTION HEARING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY, AUGUST 31, IN CO’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 20/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s next $100 bln tariff dilemma: hit Wal-Mart or Apple Store?; 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth holds 489 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 10.48M shares. Capital Fund holds 0.04% or 36,405 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants stated it has 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cibc World Mkts invested in 96,440 shares. Landscape Management Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Private Advisor Group Lc reported 3,350 shares. 49,407 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Com. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Capital World reported 0.05% stake. Cambrian LP reported 3.64% stake. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 11,366 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakworth owns 26 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). First Advsrs LP holds 0.01% or 36,566 shares in its portfolio.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU) by 7,000 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Res/Va (NYSE:D).