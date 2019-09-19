Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Gemmer Asset Management Raised by $1.16 Million Its Position; Fort Point Capital Partners Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 501 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 1,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $902.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $6.76 during the last trading session, reaching $1824.22. About 1.23M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 02/05/2018 – USA Today: Amazon Echo or Google Home? For U.S. households, that’s changing; 25/04/2018 – INFORMATION REPORTS ON AMAZON MERCHANTS PRIVATE EQUITY INTEREST; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Neosante’s Delictase® Oral Drops, an exogenous lactase formula designed to treat baby colic, are coming soon to Amazon.com; 11/05/2018 – A Whole Foods insider reveals the reason Amazon Prime discounts aren’t yet ready for shoppers; 21/03/2018 – Elicina’s line of skin-restorative, moisturizing snail cream made from 80 percent snail mucin coming soon to Amazon.com; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $221.46. About 12.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple open-sources its FoundationDB database technology; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 10/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: ‘Privacy to us is a human right…a civil liberty’; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 25/03/2018 – Apple seeks to loosen Google grip on US classrooms; 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $373.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Company by 17,687 shares to 1,073 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42 million and $253.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 18,000 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

