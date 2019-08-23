Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Price Rose While Baldwin Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $396,900; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Holder First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Lifted Its Holding

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15M, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $211.58. About 8.28M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/04/2018 – Brightwire: Apple delays production of new MacBook to H2, supply chain; 24/05/2018 – With Apple, Uber and Ikea launching branded credit cards, millennials (and older people) have more options than ever; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 29/03/2018 – APPLE TO REVAMP PRIVACY CONTROLS TO COMPLY WITH NEW EU LAW; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for a $1 billion data center in Ireland; 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand; 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 27/03/2018 – Rift deepens between Apple, India’s telecom regulator over anti-spam app

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 22,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 231,999 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.76M, up from 209,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $135.73. About 1.00M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mar Vista Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 41,515 shares or 3.37% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc reported 124,990 shares. Elm Limited Liability Company has 12,486 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc reported 3.59% stake. Oppenheimer Asset owns 125,795 shares. American Finance Gru reported 4.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tompkins Corporation has invested 2.99% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2.44% or 75,362 shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money Ltd reported 55,238 shares. Nbt Bank N A New York accumulated 80,637 shares or 2.79% of the stock. Westover Lc accumulated 38,687 shares. Raymond James Serv Inc reported 2.55 million shares stake. 377,968 are held by Synovus. Barton Invest reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $540.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 3,305 shares to 237,896 shares, valued at $26.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 10,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,109 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).