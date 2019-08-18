Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake Raised by Northstar Investment Advisors Llc; As Argan (AGX) Market Valuation Declined, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Increased Its Holding by $2.39 Million

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 48,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 222,139 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10M, up from 173,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $622.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 119,854 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 54,407 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34M, up from 47,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 16/04/2018 – Apple apparently designed a gold-colored version of the iPhone X but didn’t release it; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 04/04/2018 – Apple Pay arrives in Brazil, partnering with ltaú Unibanco; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Artificial-Intelligence Executive From Rival Google; 14/05/2018 – Tim Cook Opens a New Front in Apple-Facebook Battle — Barron’s Blog

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company by 2,965 shares to 50,030 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,510 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Ttl Usd Bond Mkt (IUSB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tradition Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lazard Asset Management Lc stated it has 1.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Captrust Financial has invested 2.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 8,169 were accumulated by Private Harbour Inv Mgmt Counsel Lc. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 60,596 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Avenir accumulated 90,170 shares. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 4.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 254,770 shares. France-based Axa has invested 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa holds 2,132 shares. Pittenger & Anderson accumulated 62,943 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barrett Asset Lc has invested 2.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gladius Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Associated Banc reported 2.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 12,574 shares to 158,847 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 97,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,756 shares, and cut its stake in Healthstream Inc (NASDAQ:HSTM).