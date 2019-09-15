Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake Held by Gemmer Asset Management Llc; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Market Valuation Rose, Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Raised by $3.10 Million Its Position

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 706.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 4,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 4,838 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $17.59 during the last trading session, reaching $787.86. About 466,103 shares traded or 4.31% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – Chipotle is having its second-best trading day ever as new CEO hints at changes ahead; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO EVALUATE LESS THAN 100 OF ITS RESTAURANTS; 24/04/2018 – Chipotle: Can a New Ad Campaign Boost Sales? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle restaurant sales beat Street, CEO cites ‘recovery story’; 09/05/2018 – Survey: Chipotle Still in Taco Hell; 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference; 24/05/2018 – Forget the counter. Chipotle is adding drive-thru lanes to some of its new locations; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $275; 05/04/2018 – Bill Ackman’s hedge fund empire crumbles in less than 3 years from public wrong-way bets on Herbalife, Chipotle

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76 million shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/03/2018 – The Week Ahead: Apple Unveils Education Product and S.U.V.s Take the Stage at New York Auto Show; 03/04/2018 – APPLE – AS PART OF CO’S COMMITMENT TO ELIMINATING PAY DISPARITIES FROM FIRST DAY AT APPLE, WILL STOP ASKING CANDIDATES ABOUT THEIR SALARY HISTORY; 15/05/2018 – Apple Wants $1 Billion From Samsung at Smartphone Retrial; 24/04/2018 – Apple closes in correction territory; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google, Apple and Facebook are signing a relatively new type of deal that supports new U.S. renewable energy projects; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card; 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $373.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Doubleline Total Etf by 15,594 shares to 252,583 shares, valued at $12.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Mid (SCHM) by 18,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,482 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust (SCZ).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 255,644 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 606 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.