Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Rothschild Investment Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose; Wisconsin Capital Management Boosted Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position by $306,000; Valuation Rose

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 1,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 131,791 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.03M, down from 133,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $950.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 26.92 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products Witness Soaring Demand; 29/05/2018 – Apple’s WWDC 2018 starts on June 4; 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 19/04/2018 – APPLE RELEASES ENVIRONMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGESS REPORT; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 17,539 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 16,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $254.86. About 239,154 shares traded or 25.36% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10B and $852.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,155 shares to 22,597 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 6,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital Income Bldr Fd Cl F 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Money Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 42,874 shares. Valley Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 55,247 shares. Yhb Investment holds 128,942 shares or 3.84% of its portfolio. Menora Mivtachim accumulated 1.59% or 312,250 shares. Ssi Mngmt holds 0.14% or 8,890 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr owns 273,334 shares. Cincinnati Insurance Com reported 154,000 shares. Asset holds 1.44% or 425,768 shares in its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Lc has invested 0.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Brouwer & Janachowski Limited Company has 0.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,636 shares. Wendell David accumulated 3.05% or 103,011 shares. Sunbelt reported 27,221 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Horizon Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Milestone Gru accumulated 13,950 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 0.59% or 15,590 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Jefferies Group Lc has invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 6,706 shares. Cambridge Rech holds 0.01% or 4,953 shares in its portfolio. Reliant Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 2.57% or 16,075 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 0.13% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 82,935 shares. Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Welch & Forbes Ltd stated it has 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 22,161 were accumulated by Stanley. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 518,789 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 7,800 shares stake. 1,085 are owned by Natixis. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd has 23 shares. Proshare Limited Company reported 4,914 shares. Comgest Sas stated it has 28,100 shares.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3,000 shares to 21,105 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.