Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Rock Point Advisors Trimmed Position as Stock Rose; Prescott Group Capital Management Raised Holding in Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) as Market Value Rose

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc analyzed 1,771 shares as the company's stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,132 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.56M, down from 67,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company's stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $264.4. About 339,060 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc invested 0.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 58,838 were accumulated by Rbo & Limited Liability Co. 14,604 were reported by West Oak Cap. Stadion Money Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Everett Harris Com Ca holds 6.03% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.22 million shares. Benin Mgmt Corp reported 3.07% stake. 46,951 are held by Cognios Ltd Company. Hugh Johnson Lc has 37,367 shares for 2.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Investment Prtn Llc has 3.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moors & Cabot reported 177,718 shares. New England Invest & Retirement Gru holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17,136 shares. Neumann Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.12% or 25,729 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 871,458 shares for 2.64% of their portfolio. Duff And Phelps Inv Management Com holds 0.12% or 41,620 shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 63,511 shares or 2.61% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.2% or 24,511 shares. Regions Corp holds 496 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invests owns 0.04% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 48,308 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 180 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hartford Investment Mngmt Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Metropolitan Life New York, a New York-based fund reported 70,043 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.07% or 22,426 shares. Stifel invested in 12,514 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 20 were accumulated by Huntington Bancorp. Bokf Na invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.06% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 12,090 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 750 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Cibc World has invested 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Northern Corp accumulated 534,116 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 120,000 shares to 58,000 shares, valued at $774,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Safeguard Scientifics Inc (NYSE:SFE) by 100,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 779,140 shares, and cut its stake in Nci Building Sys Inc (NYSE:NCS).