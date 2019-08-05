Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Northstar Investment Advisors Has Upped Stake by $1.38 Million as Valuation Rose; Capital Wealth Planning Lowered Its Visa (V) Position as Valuation Rose

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 54,407 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34M, up from 47,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 50.69M shares traded or 87.44% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 01/05/2018 – The Cable – U.K. Data, Tariffs & Apple; 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program; 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 21/03/2018 – Apple Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Thursday Apple Rumors: iOS 11.3 is Now Available For All; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 77.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 18,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,430 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 24,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $168.86. About 15.74M shares traded or 128.50% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Focus Cap Ltd Com reported 2,589 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Baxter Bros owns 6,570 shares. Avalon Global Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 5.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Co reported 2.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sfe Inv Counsel accumulated 47,425 shares or 4.06% of the stock. Newfocus Finance Gru Ltd Liability holds 7.3% or 76,996 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Cap holds 6.64% or 72,729 shares. Harvey Investment Co Limited Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 3,441 shares. 129,605 were accumulated by Bender Robert And Associates. 1.25M are held by First Trust Advisors Lp. Force Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 5.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams accumulated 44,543 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wms Limited Company stated it has 91,641 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 2,200 shares.

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,798 shares to 82,335 shares, valued at $15.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,857 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Trust Total Stock Market Index (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cap has 1.28% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Private Communications Na holds 34,326 shares. Skylands Ltd Liability Corp reported 90,000 shares stake. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.8% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pure Fin Advisors invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 89,854 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Com accumulated 1,588 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Intrust Natl Bank Na accumulated 26,309 shares or 1.05% of the stock. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Culbertson A N And Company reported 11,182 shares. B And T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Glynn Cap Lc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 20,000 shares. First Foundation Advisors holds 96,894 shares. British Columbia Inv Corporation stated it has 297,247 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moore Capital Mngmt Lp owns 100,000 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.24B for 29.52 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.