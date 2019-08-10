Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Northstar Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $1.38 Million as Share Value Rose; Accredited Investors Increased Us Bancorp Del (USB) Position by $1.26 Million

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 54,407 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.34M, up from 47,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 11/05/2018 – Huawei is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone maker behind Apple and Samsung. Here’s a look at their Shenzen headquarters; 25/03/2018 – Intl. Business Times: Apple discontinuing iPhone X amid `slowing sales,’; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 09/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Apple announces new emoji for Bolton’s first day as National Security Advisor.(Mustache should be big; 13/05/2018 – Apple and Samsung return to court in `Groundhog Day’ spat; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. Wins Approval from Apple and Google to Launch CyberloQ Multi-factor Authentication into Both the IOS and Android App Stores; 11/05/2018 – Apple says it’s found a ‘revolutionary’ way to make its devices more environmentally friendly; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector

Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 264.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 26,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 36,304 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 9,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 5.18M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $2.27B; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $496.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 15,820 shares to 35,141 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,298 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ftb Advisors owns 3,895 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Conning accumulated 736,987 shares. Connecticut-based Chilton Investment Lc has invested 0.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ntv Asset Management holds 0.19% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 13,947 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Llc stated it has 5,146 shares. Confluence Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.37% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Iat Reinsurance Ltd owns 20,300 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial invested in 0.21% or 97,836 shares. Cortland Advisers Ltd owns 902,006 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Bankshares has 0.18% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 0.33% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.52M shares. Rockland stated it has 0.09% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan owns 384,310 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Mgmt holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 16,550 shares. Swift Run Cap Lc holds 1,858 shares. 66,792 are owned by Cumberland Prns Limited. Sfe Investment Counsel invested in 4.06% or 47,425 shares. 6,968 are held by Peavine Limited Co. Clark Management Group Incorporated owns 1.46% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 323,054 shares. Moreover, Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pub Sector Pension Board has 732,065 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability holds 2.34% or 23,410 shares in its portfolio. 3.47M are held by Fil Limited. Fundx Invest Grp Inc Limited Company stated it has 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 25,890 were reported by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. North Star Management holds 2.2% or 99,105 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment has invested 2.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,434 shares to 293,857 shares, valued at $15.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma by 26,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,411 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Ttl Usd Bond Mkt (IUSB).