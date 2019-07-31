Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Lee Danner & Bass Decreased Position; As Conocophillips (COP) Valuation Declined, Holder Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Decreased by $3.30 Million Its Holding

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $59.51. About 5.59 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 02/04/2018 – COP RECENTLY BOUGHT ~35K NET ACRES IN MONTNEY PLAY FOR ~$120M; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN; 23/05/2018 – In vote of confidence, oil firms mop up new North Sea blocks; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Abitration Award Independent From Action Against the Government of Venezuela Pending Before ICSID Tribunal; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS “DEEPLY ANALYZING” INTERNATIONAL RULING TO PAY CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N $2 BLN AWARD OVER NATIONALIZATION WITH VIEW TO APPEAL; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO; 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 4,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,991 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.07 million, down from 136,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $208.78. About 704,726 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 11/04/2018 – Journal Sentinel: EXCLUSIVE: Apple Vacations and other travel companies didn’t warn tourists after others reported; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops move to build Irish data hub after delays over planning; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 16/04/2018 – Method Communications Promotes Carolyn Guss to General Manager, San Francisco

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co. by 6,530 shares to 61,236 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Airlines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 25,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.