Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Lee Danner & Bass Decreased Stake; As Borgwarner (BWA) Share Price Declined, Holder Shufro Rose & Co Has Lifted Its Position

Lee Danner & Bass Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lee Danner & Bass Inc sold 4,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 131,991 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.07M, down from 136,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $930.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $199.93. About 10.55M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – MacRumors: Apple’s Upcoming 5.8-inch OLED iPhone Could Be Cheaper Than iPhone X; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 10/05/2018 – Apple scraps Irish data […]; 20/04/2018 – APPLE DETERMINED, IN LIMITED NUMBER OF 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO UNITS, A COMPONENT MAY FAIL CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 01/05/2018 – Dealbook: Apple Plans to Give Investors Back $100 Billion: DealBook Briefing; 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Apple’s Entire Business Is Now Being Powered With Clean Energy; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google; 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 66,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 406,214 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 339,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $34.16. About 878,639 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Invest invested in 5,955 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Invest Ser Of America Inc accumulated 2,718 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset accumulated 0.06% or 22,883 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Godsey & Gibb Assocs owns 7,088 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtn Limited Co has 3.56% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Ca, a California-based fund reported 6,804 shares. Moreover, Palisade Management Ltd Com Nj has 0.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 147,847 shares. Orleans Capital Management La accumulated 3.29% or 22,553 shares. First Foundation reported 67,128 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kames Public Limited Co stated it has 272,732 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested 0.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Lee Danner & Bass Inc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $907.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 49,268 shares to 158,492 shares, valued at $17.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adt Inc. by 73,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Airlines Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,864 are owned by Comml Bank Of Hawaii. Advisors Asset holds 0% or 2,865 shares. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). State Street Corp holds 8.85M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 302,596 shares. Axa invested in 53,994 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 21,646 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stanley reported 0.06% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Royal London Asset accumulated 80,689 shares. Petrus Tru Com Lta owns 6,557 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.03% stake. First Manhattan holds 0% or 175 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). North Star Inv has 0.09% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).