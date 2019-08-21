Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Howard Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Holder Harber Asset Management Has Lifted Facebook (FB) Holding

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 78.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 32,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 74,235 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37M, up from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.81. About 9.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook Gives Update on Efforts to Protect Election Security; 09/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Facebook paid $30M-$35M for the rights, @soshnick; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – WILL ALSO USE THE ATLANTIC COUNCIL’S DIGITAL RESEARCH UNIT MONITORING MISSIONS DURING ELECTIONS AND OTHER “HIGHLY SENSITIVE MOMENTS”; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 22/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg will join @JBoorstin for a live interview today on @CNBCClosingBell; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared in front of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 10/04/2018 – Philippines’ leader did not buy data to win election – spokesman; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Monthly Active Users 2.20B, Est. 2.19B: TOPLive; 17/04/2018 – TRILLIUM ASSET MANAGEMENT URGES FACEBOOK SHAEHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL REGARDING RISK OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – FTC launches Facebook investigation

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 1,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 154,981 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.44 million, down from 156,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $950.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 26.92 million shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 11/05/2018 – Apple said the new process of smelting aluminum replaces the use of carbon with an advanced conductive material; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Apple Officially Discontinues its AirPort Wireless Routers; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone Still Gushes Cash — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – Apple hasn’t opted to switch Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to a subscription model even though investors are paying up for that type of business; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 20,922 shares to 838,871 shares, valued at $16.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 358,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,205 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Facebook (FB) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Uncertainty Is Gone. Facebook Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Expect When Facebook Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock After Q2 Earnings Despite Antitrust Concerns? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What Analysts Are Saying About Facebook After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7,488 shares to 46,053 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consumer Staples Sector Etf (X (XLP) by 9,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Better Than Feared: Apple Impresses Analysts With iPhone Sales, Return To Hope For China – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple updates U.S. job footprint – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 31, 2019 : GE, NOK, AMD, BHP, AAPL, AMRN, EIX, QQQ, SPOT, MU, ENPH, ITUB – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bull outlines Apple’s reacceleration in July – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

