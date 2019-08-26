Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Howard Capital Management Cut Its Position by $302,967 as Share Price Rose; White Elm Capital Holding in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Has Lowered as Shares Rose

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 1,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 154,981 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.44M, down from 156,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $934.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $206.72. About 14.79M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 17/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple, Part II”; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 24/05/2018 – US jury awards Apple $539m in Samsung patent retrial: CNET; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 26/03/2018 – Apple: A Look at Its Moves in Digital Television — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Jury in San Jose awards Apple $539 million from Samsung; says Samsung infringed five patents with

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 17.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 270,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 2.14 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28.11 million shares. Moreover, Peninsula Asset Management has 2.1% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,335 shares. Moreover, Factory Mutual Insur has 3.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.42 million shares. Hills Bank invested in 40,593 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Conning owns 0.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 126,893 shares. Icon Advisers stated it has 31,230 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has 55,639 shares. Thompson Management invested 0.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cibc World Markets has 857,024 shares. 23,147 were accumulated by Oarsman Incorporated. Olstein Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.74% or 23,500 shares. Jag Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 18,439 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stearns Svcs accumulated 0.75% or 20,812 shares. Coe Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 10,010 shares.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $708.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech (Xbi) (XBI) by 44,611 shares to 126,838 shares, valued at $11.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices ( (IHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delaware-based Dupont has invested 0% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Girard Ptnrs Ltd reported 16,766 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.1% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 331,766 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.06% or 1.97 million shares. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 33,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 41,770 shares. Plante Moran Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Lc has invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 19,919 are owned by Atria Investments Ltd Llc. Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 3,019 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 42,782 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bancorporation. 27,811 are held by Foster And Motley Inc. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 243,831 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.