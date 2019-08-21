Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Grand Jean Capital Management Cut Stake by $627,102; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Market Value Rose, Chicago Equity Partners Has Cut Its Position

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 3,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 58,907 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, down from 62,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 19.14M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on tech’s responsibilities: Because tech has become such a large part of the economy, tech needs to increase diversity in a major way. Tech needs to create jobs because the country needs jobs; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Buy Probed as EU Targets Music App’s Data Trove; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 still marks a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 09/04/2018 – Apple says all its facilities now powered by clean energy; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 2,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, down from 15,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $383. About 711,646 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Increases Fincl Guidance for Sales, Profit and EPS; 20/03/2018 – Foundation for U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System Modernized; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 20/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-China, not North Korea, to dominate Japan military planning; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the U.S. Air Force; 02/05/2018 – LMT: @BuckSexton military c130 just crashed in Savanna Ga – ! $LMT; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon – official; 18/04/2018 – AerotechNews: Lockheed Martin provides Australia with space situational awareness system; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SALES, BUSINESS SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Tru holds 0.48% or 1,810 shares in its portfolio. 2.67 million are held by Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.29% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Gamco Et Al reported 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 5,357 were reported by Private Tru Na. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Company holds 5,600 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp reported 247,784 shares stake. Dearborn Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,339 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Penobscot Invest Management Com invested 0.51% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0.22% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1.74 million shares. The Texas-based King Luther Capital Management Corporation has invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Toth Advisory stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Duncker Streett & Com reported 2,573 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 19.23 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 2,810 shares to 4,270 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $739,067 activity. 1,354 shares were bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR, worth $509,534 on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc reported 2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Montgomery Mngmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 18,400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Inv Communication has invested 3.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). R G Niederhoffer invested in 1,900 shares. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Co has 78,215 shares. 415,913 were accumulated by Cornerstone Investment Prns Ltd Liability Corp. Sprott Inc accumulated 2.09% or 50,610 shares. Stadion Money Ltd Company invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 48,089 are owned by Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca. Horizon Invest Ser reported 32,428 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.96% or 80,920 shares in its portfolio. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Williams Jones Ltd Company reported 2.66% stake. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Papp L Roy reported 128,034 shares.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 22,742 shares to 381,207 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 26,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).