Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Gemmer Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $1.16 Million; Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by $610,660

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 27.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 16,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 42,290 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 58,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 154,223 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $222.04. About 12.58M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 06/03/2018 – Once Wary of Facebook and Apple, a Mill Town Tells Them to Keep Expanding; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Apple Working on Touchless Control, Curved Screen for IPhones (Video); 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 16/03/2018 – Apple is having an event this month to “hear creative new ideas for teachers and students.”; 24/04/2018 – Swipe right to remain? UK Brexit app leaves EU lawmakers wary; 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 1.06% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PACW’s profit will be $112.69M for 9.79 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.21% negative EPS growth.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $438.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,174 shares to 52,370 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $373.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Telephone & Tele (NYSE:T) by 26,361 shares to 27,160 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Doubleline Total Etf by 15,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,583 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Large Value Etf (SCHV).

