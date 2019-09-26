Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Gemmer Asset Management Boosted Position by $1.16 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Brighton Jones Increased by $3.24 Million Its Position

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $220.1. About 13.44M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves, ex-Apple exec to succeed; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 26/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS DISCONTINUING APPLE AIRPORT BASE STATION PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 24,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 561,914 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.25 million, up from 537,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $139.78. About 11.32M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NADELLA COMMENTS IN EMPLOYEE EMAIL; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s Valuation: Historically High – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Welcome To The Bank Of Apple – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EU tax order ‘defies common sense’ – Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Has $210B In Cash, So Why Did It Just Borrow $7B? – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $373.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 7,269 shares to 7,984 shares, valued at $993,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Short (SCPB) by 25,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,474 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Inv Mgmt Company, a Texas-based fund reported 362,660 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 651,100 shares stake. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 2.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wms Limited Liability Company reported 4.48% stake. 60,915 were accumulated by Legacy Cap Prns. Whittier Com Of Nevada has invested 3.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based Welch Capital Ltd Liability Co Ny has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Massachusetts-based Beaumont Prtn Limited Company has invested 2.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Canandaigua Bank & Trust And holds 2.06% or 56,602 shares. Alley Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.17% or 38,687 shares. The North Dakota-based Bell Bank & Trust has invested 0.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The New York-based Arrowgrass (Us) Lp has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mcf Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Parthenon Ltd Liability has 1.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,891 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 2.68% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 208,516 shares.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $857.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 10,869 shares to 38,330 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI) by 7,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,689 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atika Cap Limited Liability owns 56,500 shares. Massachusetts Ma stated it has 1.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sensato Invsts Limited Liability Company owns 107,100 shares for 4.44% of their portfolio. R G Niederhoffer Cap Management invested in 4,000 shares or 3.12% of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 57,622 shares or 0.48% of the stock. The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Colrain Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt has 5.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc accumulated 29,523 shares. Karp holds 25,504 shares. Moreover, Horan has 6.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning has invested 4.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dowling And Yahnke reported 155,358 shares. The Washington-based Lesa Sroufe And has invested 3.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiger Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 11.08% or 15.28 million shares.