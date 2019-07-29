Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Increased Its Position by $61.19 Million; Eagleclaw Capital Managment Increased Position in Cme Group (CME) as Share Price Rose

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 1.19 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 5; 11/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 10; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cme’s Cfr To B1 From B2; Outlook Positive; 11/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures end mostly firmer; 21/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PCT LED BY SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 05/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 10/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 9; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS CASH PAID FOR INTEREST AND GUARANTEE FEES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE AROUND US$ 35 MILLION; 10/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Short-covering boosts CME live cattle futures

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1295.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 323,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 348,778 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.25M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 27/03/2018 – APPLE LAUNCHES NEW IPAD GEARED TOWARD EDUCATION; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 23/03/2018 – Business Report: Rumour has it: Apple to debug sneaky Siri; 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv has 22,197 shares. Finemark State Bank & Tru holds 0.31% or 32,349 shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 3,723 shares. Winslow Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 78,243 were reported by Regions Corporation. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 1.51 million shares stake. Bartlett Comm Ltd invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com invested in 0.83% or 152,844 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.11% or 5,142 shares. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sg Americas Secs Ltd owns 0.09% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 61,020 shares. 22,582 are held by Cibc World. 287,120 are held by Toronto Dominion Comml Bank. Mackenzie Fin owns 1.06 million shares. Greystone Managed Investments reported 17,546 shares.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $219.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 13,180 shares to 241,484 shares, valued at $23.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,000 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Com holds 544,537 shares or 2.76% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested in 31,430 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Yorktown & Rech Communication stated it has 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Deutsche National Bank Ag has 1.58% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14.01 million shares. Moreover, Family Management Corporation has 3.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pictet North America Sa reported 126,851 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 1.60M shares. Westfield Capital Co Lp holds 2.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.92 million shares. Colrain Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 25,127 shares or 5.6% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Company has 633,890 shares for 2.66% of their portfolio. Maplelane Cap Lc stated it has 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Knott David M has 25,050 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. 114,974 are owned by South State. Keystone Financial Planning has 10,834 shares. Indiana Tru & Investment Mngmt owns 2.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 26,086 shares.