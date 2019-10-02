Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Front Barnett Associates Lowered Its Stake by $776,574 as Share Price Rose; Ledyard National Bank Continues to Hold Stake in Ebay (EBAY)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 8,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 178,455 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05 million, up from 169,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 3.03 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub

Front Barnett Associates Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc sold 3,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 261,770 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.81M, down from 265,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $5.96 during the last trading session, reaching $218.63. About 22.80 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – EU moves to regulate tech giants’ business practices; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18; 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 09/04/2018 – Apple Currently Has 25 Operational Renewable Energy Projects Around the World; 24/04/2018 – BYBON GROUP 300736.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE AFTER-SALE SERVICES TO APPLE’S AAPL.O PRODUCTS IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Apple Services Growth Will Likely Decelerate Later This Year, Says Bernstein — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Apple: Are People Sick of Expensive Phones? — Barrons.com

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $596.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2,002 shares to 67,962 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.31 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rodgers Brothers has 9,956 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Com has 2.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based Jane Street Group has invested 0.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California-based West Oak Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Company holds 40,123 shares or 4.76% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Corp reported 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fenimore Asset Mgmt reported 4,414 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) LP has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zevin Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 29,023 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Foothills Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 2.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 28,387 shares. Vision Mngmt Inc has 75,336 shares. 920,416 were reported by Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 17,468 shares. Wade G W invested 3.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,299 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diversified has 15,577 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). First Republic Inv Management owns 0.03% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 127,708 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 405,602 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 414,577 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ruggie Cap Group reported 173 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2.13 million were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. United Kingdom-based Troy Asset Management has invested 0.8% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 787,998 were accumulated by Amp Capital Invsts. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt has invested 0.55% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 17,290 are owned by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Geode Capital Limited reported 11.27 million shares stake. Tci Wealth Incorporated holds 485 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 9,200 shares in its portfolio.