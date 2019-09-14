Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Cape Ann Savings Bank Raised Holding; Joho Capital Trimmed Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position by $750,300

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 12,362 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 16,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.82. About 1.65 million shares traded or 5.82% up from the average. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership

Cape Ann Savings Bank increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Ann Savings Bank bought 2,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,899 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 12,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Ann Savings Bank who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38 million shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 07/03/2018 – Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 28/04/2018 – Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: Company will complete $300B share buyback/dividend program, 3 quarters sooner than expected. Suggests 25% upside to just announced capital return program. They’ve raised the dividend 6 times in 6 years; 10/05/2018 – Irish Times Business: BREAKING: Apple scraps plan for €850 million data centre in Athenry; 23/04/2018 – EU investigators to investigate Apple’s bid for Shazam; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-Inspired Fun Win

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple – Ugly Duckling – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Edtech Battle Heating Up: GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN & AAPL to Watch – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple bear sees weak iPhone 11 demand – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s September 2019 Event: The Overlooked Innovation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Limited Liability owns 9,897 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Inv invested in 2.78% or 30,435 shares. Renaissance Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagle Asset Inc has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mu Company Ltd owns 34,700 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Lc has 2.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 2.7% or 4.89 million shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 17,468 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated reported 40,548 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability holds 2.39 million shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Hm Payson And reported 518,536 shares or 3.68% of all its holdings. Gabalex Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 110,000 shares. Redwood Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% or 11,282 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Co holds 2.88% or 133,776 shares in its portfolio. Clark Capital Gru Incorporated has 299,512 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc reported 46,424 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Martin Currie has 0.41% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 31,227 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Tiemann Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.18% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Suntrust Banks has 0.04% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 36,729 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt invested in 12,634 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 4 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 188 shares. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Partners has invested 0.09% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs has invested 0.03% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Smithfield Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Nine Masts Capital stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Michael Susan Dell Foundation reported 0.49% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Company holds 0.19% or 8,856 shares in its portfolio. Of Vermont reported 263 shares.

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21 million for 30.44 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.